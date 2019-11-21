UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Not Ready To Vote On US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal Before Year End - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:15 PM

House Not Ready to Vote on US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal Before Year End - Pelosi

Additional negotiations with Mexico and Canada will be needed to revise the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal (USMCA) with tougher enforcement mechanisms, making it doubtful whether the House of Representatives can vote on legislation enacting the agreement before the end of the year, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Additional negotiations with Mexico and Canada will be needed to revise the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal (USMCA) with tougher enforcement mechanisms, making it doubtful whether the House of Representatives can vote on legislation enacting the agreement before the end of the year, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We have a responsibility to drastically improve the situation, that is to say, make it [USMCA] real, not just NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement] with sugar on top, but to change the fundamentals of it so that we have enforceability," Pelosi told reporters.

In response to a reporter's question whether the House of Representatives could vote before the New Year, Pelosi said, "I'm not even sure if we came to an agreement today that it would be enough time to finish."

Pelosi was referring to negotiations with the Trump administration, but she noted that additional negotiations would be needed with Canada and Mexico to revise legislation needed to implement the USMCA agreement.

Stronger enforcement provisions are needed, particularly in regard to labor, environmental and pharmaceutical issues, Pelosi said.

Related Topics

Canada Vote Trump Nancy Mexico Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

36 minutes ago

PAC body pends Info Ministry's audit report

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Davis Cup Finals results

2 minutes ago

Moscow Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Jails 3 Gunmen for Shooting at US Embassy i ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister, US president hold telephonic conve ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.