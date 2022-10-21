UrduPoint.com

House Of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run For UK Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:02 PM

UK House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has announced her candidacy for the post of leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) UK House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has announced her candidacy for the post of leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.

"I'm running fto be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE (general election)," Mordaunt tweeted.

Now she needs to enlist the support of at least 100 lawmakers of the her party in order to participate in the election race.

