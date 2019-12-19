UrduPoint.com
House Of Commons To Debate Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:44 PM

House of Commons to Debate Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on Friday

The House of Commons will debate Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement on Friday, after members of parliament approved a motion by Jacob Rees-Mogg to bring the prime minister's Brexit deal into the Commons before the Christmas recess

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The House of Commons will debate Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement on Friday, after members of parliament approved a motion by Jacob Rees-Mogg to bring the prime minister's Brexit deal into the Commons before the Christmas recess.

Members of parliament approved the motion on the nod, which means that a formal vote was not taken but approval was given across both sides of the Commons.

Both the Labour Party and the Scottish National Party (SNP) welcomed the debate, although the SNP stressed that they will vote against the bill on Friday. The new Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, announced that parliament will sit in order to scrutinize Johnson's agreement.

Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal bill was initially rejected at the first reading by the previous minority Conservative government. On October 22, the Commons finally voted in favor of giving the bill a second reading but rejected his desire to accelerate the timeline. This prompted the prime minister to prorogue parliament and call for a second general election.

Most are expecting that Johnson will have no difficulty in getting his Brexit withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons after last week's general election result. The Conservatives won a historic majority, gaining 365 of 650 seats in the House of Commons.

