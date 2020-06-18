UrduPoint.com
House Of Representatives' Judiciary Committee Passes George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee Passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives said it had passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that seeks to increase police accountability and eradicate racial violence in law enforcement bodies.

The bill includes a number of measures to improve police practices, including banning federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from racial, religious and discriminatory profiling; prohibiting chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the Federal level; mandating the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal offices among others.

"Today, the House Judiciary Committee passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, by a vote of 24 to 14. The legislation is the first-ever bold, comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, end racial profiling, change the culture of law enforcement, empower our communities, and build trust between law enforcement and our communities by addressing systemic racism and bias to help save lives," the committee said in a press release on late Wednesday.

The House of Representatives will vote on the bill next week.

The discussions of new police legislation come amid nationwide protests over two police-related killings of African Americans. On May 25, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. On Saturday, an African American in Atlanta was shot after scuffling with two police officers near a Wendy's fast-food restaurant.

