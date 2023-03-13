House Oversight Committee Chairman Subpoenas Bank of America - Report

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed Bank of America for records of three people associated with President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, CNN said on Monday, citing a letter of the committee's top Democrat Jamie Raskin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed Bank of America for records of three people associated with President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, CNN said on Monday, citing a letter of the committee's top Democrat Jamie Raskin.

The subpoena called for "all financial records" for the period since 2009, and Bank of America has provided "a considerable number of materials" with regard to the subpoena, it added, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Comer asked for information about US citizen John Robertson and two other associates of Hunter Biden, who created a "joint venture" with executives of Chinese company CEFC China Energy, according to the report.

The subpoena shows that Comer, a Republican lawmaker from Kentucky, has increased his investigation of the Biden family's business activities. He noted that accessing their financial data remains his top priority, the report added.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied his participation in his son's business dealings.

As the report stated, Raskin accused Comer of attempting to investigate "the affairs of at least one private American citizen." He also noted that Comer requested "thousands of pages" of Walker's personal financial information, including statements from his and his wife's joint checking account.

Raskin noted in a letter that such a request goes "well beyond any business deal with Hunter Biden or CEFC," according to the report.

The Maryland Democrat also expressed concerns over cooperation between ex-President Donald Trump's counsel Patrick Strawbridge and Republicans in the Oversight Committee with regards to a decision to stop pursuing information and materials relating to foreign spending at Trump-owned properties, the report added.

In April 2019, the Democrats, who ran the House Oversight Committee at the time, subpoenaed Mazars USA accounting firm for financial information relating to the Trump Organization. They investigated whether foreign governments were spending money at Trump-owned properties, the report noted. However, when the Republicans took control over the panel, Strawbridge allegedly emailed Mazars' counsel that committee members assured the Trump Organization about their desire to cease all requests for documents, the report said, citing Raskin's letter.

Raskin expressed confidence that this decision contradicts Comer's initiative to subpoena Bank of America as part of its investigation into Hunter Biden, the report added.