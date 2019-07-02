House Oversight Committee Expands Probe of White House Personal Email Use

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The US House Oversight Committee will expand its investigation into whether White House officials violated Federal law by using personal email accounts for work-related communications, panel Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on Monday.

"I'm writing to inform you that, due to your complete refusal to produce a single document in response to the Committee's investigation of the use of personal email and messaging accounts by White House officials, the Committee is now expanding its request to seek copies of all communications sent or received in violation of federal law and the White House's own records policy," the letter said.

Cummings explained in the letter that his December 2018 request was limited to information previously requested by former Republican Chairmen Jason Chaffetz and Trey Gowdy.

After hearing no response for months, Cummings wrote again to the White House in March 2019, in which he described troubling information about apparent violations of the Presidential Records Act by White House advisers Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Steven Bannon and K.T. McFarland.

"The purpose of this investigation is to determine why White House officials used non-official email accounts, texting services and encrypted applications for official business," Cummings said.

The congressman called the White House's obstruction of the investigation for the past six months an affront to the country's constitutional system of government.