UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Oversight Committee Sues Trump Officials For Failure To Testify In Impeachment Probe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:28 PM

House Oversight Committee Sues Trump Officials for Failure to Testify in Impeachment Probe

Democrats on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee filed a lawsuit against US Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in an attempt to force compliance with congressional subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to a Tuesday court filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Democrats on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee filed a lawsuit against US Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in an attempt to force compliance with congressional subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to a Tuesday court filing.

"This lawsuit arises out of Attorney General Barr's and Secretary Ross's unlawful refusals to comply with duly authorized, issued and served [Oversight] Committee subpoenas," the lawsuit filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia said.

Cabinet officials, which are nominated by the president and confirmed by the US Senate, are generally required to testify when called on by Congress, however, President Donald Trump refuses to cooperate with what he calls a bogus impeachment probe and has prevented officials in his administration from cooperating.

The lawsuit cites Article I of the US Constitution, which gives Congress oversight of the executive branch and a prior Supreme Court ruling that upholds the congressional "power of inquiry - with process to enforce it."

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said the impeachment inquiry will go forward regardless of any pending litigation. Lawmakers have said they hope to conclude the inquiry before the New Year.

With appeals to higher courts, lawsuits often take years to conclude.

The Oversight Committee is one of six committees in the House of Representatives - including the Intelligence Committee - seeking evidence for lawmakers who are eager to impeach the president.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Trump Columbia Democrats Congress Commerce From Court

Recent Stories

Morgulov, US Special Representative for N.Korea Bi ..

3 minutes ago

US Concerned by Turkey Testing S-400 Air Defense S ..

3 minutes ago

US Concerned By Turkey Testing S-400 Air Defense S ..

38 minutes ago

ADFD conducts exploratory meeting with Zambian Pre ..

46 minutes ago

US Senator Accuses Trump of Threatening Lebanon Wi ..

39 minutes ago

Maltese Tourism Minister Resigns in Wake of Probe ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.