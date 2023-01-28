House Oversight Panel Chair Says DHS Obstructing Officials From Testifying to Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is obstructing four Border Patrol sector chiefs from testifying to the House Oversight Committee, panel chair James Comer said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Last week, Comer invited the Chief Patrol Agents of four US Border Patrol sectors to testify at a hearing before the committee next month, Comer said on Friday.

"Instead of working to facilitate the testimony of those law enforcement professionals, DHS is refusing to permit the four invited Chief Patrol Agents to appear and provide live testimony at a Committee hearing. DHS is obstructing congressional oversight," Comer said.

DHS claims that it has the prerogative to determine who appears before Congress as a witness, Comer said.

However, DHS's internal protocols are not binding on Congress, Comer also said.

DHS's policy, if taken to its logical conclusion, would render most Federal officials in the executive branch immune from providing information to Congress, Comer said.

"It is unfortunate that you are trying to prevent the American people from hearing candid and truthful testimony of US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agents," Comer said. "This is necessary oversight, which you and your department are attempting to block."

Comer reiterated his request for the four officials to appear on February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST and requested confirmation of their appearance by January 31.

Comer said he will be forced to consider the use of the compulsory process if Mayorkas continues to obstruct oversight.