House Panel Approves Subpoenas Against US Officials Over Trump Immigration Policies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The House Judiciary Committee has authorized subpoenas to current and former US administration officials in connection to Trump immigration policies and the panel's probe into the US president's possible obstruction of justice in the Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The House Judiciary Committee has authorized subpoenas to current and former US administration officials in connection to Trump immigration policies and the panel's probe into the US president's possible obstruction of justice in the Mueller investigation.

The panel voted 21-12 to authorize the subpoenas.