House Panel on Jan 6 Capitol Riot Claims Trump Conspired to Overturn 2020 Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US House January 6 Select Committee probing the Capitol riot has released the final report, saying that ex-President Donald Trump was engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the report, starting the election night and thereafter, Trump "purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud" related to the presidential election in a bid to overturn the election "and for purposes of soliciting contributions," which, in turn, provoked the January 6 violence.

"Each of these actions by Donald Trump was taken in support of a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election," the report read.

The committee recommended that the US Justice Department file four criminal charges against Trump, including inciting or aiding sedition, in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

"The Committee's work has produced a substantial body of new information. We know far more about the President's plans and actions to overturn the election than almost all Members of Congress did when President Trump was impeached on January 13, 2021, or when he was tried by the Senate in February of that year," the report added.

The probe also established that Trump and a number of other individuals "made a series of very specific plans, ultimately with multiple separate elements, but all with oneoverriding objective: to corruptly obstruct, impede, or influence the counting of electoral votes on January 6th, and thereby overturn the lawful results of the election."

The committee's recommendations are not binding.