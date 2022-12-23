UrduPoint.com

House Panel On Jan 6 Capitol Riot Claims Trump Conspired To Overturn 2020 Election Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 11:10 AM

House Panel on Jan 6 Capitol Riot Claims Trump Conspired to Overturn 2020 Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US House January 6 Select Committee probing the Capitol riot has released the final report, saying that ex-President Donald Trump was engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the report, starting the election night and thereafter, Trump "purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud" related to the presidential election in a bid to overturn the election "and for purposes of soliciting contributions," which, in turn, provoked the January 6 violence.

"Each of these actions by Donald Trump was taken in support of a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election," the report read.

The committee recommended that the US Justice Department file four criminal charges against Trump, including inciting or aiding sedition, in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

"The Committee's work has produced a substantial body of new information. We know far more about the President's plans and actions to overturn the election than almost all Members of Congress did when President Trump was impeached on January 13, 2021, or when he was tried by the Senate in February of that year," the report added.

The probe also established that Trump and a number of other individuals "made a series of very specific plans, ultimately with multiple separate elements, but all with oneoverriding objective: to corruptly obstruct, impede, or influence the counting of electoral votes on January 6th, and thereby overturn the lawful results of the election."

The committee's recommendations are not binding.

Related Topics

Election Senate Trump January February Congress Criminals 2020 All

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

2 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

11 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

11 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.