House Panel Probing January 6 Capitol Riot To Suggest Criminal Charges - Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

House Panel Probing January 6 Capitol Riot to Suggest Criminal Charges - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The House January 6 Select Committee probing the Capitol riot will present evidence that may require criminal charges, the panel's chairman Bennie Thompson said on Monday.

"Today, beyond our findings, we will also show that evidence we've gathered points to further action beyond the power of this committee or the Congress to help ensure accountability on the law, accountability that can only be found in the criminal justice system," Thompson said during the committee's final hearing of its findings.

The committee is confident that its findings will provide a roadmap to aid Federal agencies and institutions responsible for ensuring justice under US law, Thompson said.

Thompson added that the committee will make a number of non-binding recommendations in its final report of its congressional investigation.

The committee was tasked with investigating the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, during which a crowd breached the Capitol Complex and disrupted the certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.

US prosecutors have convicted a number of individuals with crimes related to the riot, which the committee attempted to tie to Trump over a series of public hearings.

