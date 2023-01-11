House Panel Requests Info on Biden Family Finances, Sets Hearing on Laptop Leak Censorship

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee is requesting information from the Treasury Department regarding any suspicious business transactions by the family of President Joe Biden, as well as scheduling a hearing on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop leak story by tech companies, the panel said on Wednesday.

"Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is pressing Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for information about the Biden family and their associates' suspicious business transactions flagged by US banks," the panel said in a statement.

Comer is also requesting testimony at a hearing in early February from several former Twitter executives who were responsible for censoring reporting about the Biden family's business dealings, as revealed in the Hunter Biden laptop story, the statement said.

The Biden administration and Big Tech have worked to hide information about the Biden family's "suspicious business schemes" and the president's involvement, Comer is quoted as saying in the statement.

The panel's investigation will inform legislative solutions to protect the First Amendment rights of US citizens and prevent public officials and their family members from using public office for personal enrichment, Comer said.

More than 150 Hunter Biden and "Biden network" international business transactions have generated suspicious activity reports by US banks for further review by the Treasury Department, the statement said, citing media reports.

"For years, the Biden family peddled influence and access around the world for profit, often at the expense of our nation's interests. The American people must know the extent of Joe Biden's involvement in his family's shady business deals and if these deals threaten national security and his decision-making as president," Comer said in the statement.

The panel's letter, addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, requested the Treasury Department produce the requested information by January 25. The panel also sent letters to former Twitter officials Vijaya Gadde, James Baker and Yoel Roth requesting they testify at a hearing the week of February 6 on suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.