UrduPoint.com

House Panel Says CIA Conspired With Biden's Team To Blame Russia For Hunter Laptop Story

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

House Panel Says CIA Conspired with Biden's Team to Blame Russia for Hunter Laptop Story

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Senior Biden administration campaign officials conspired with the CIA to discredit allegations about Hunter Biden and portray them as "Russian disinformation," a new report from the US House Judiciary Committee stated on Wednesday.

"Evidence suggests that senior Biden campaign officials, including now Secretary of State Antony Blinken, now Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, and now Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, took active measures to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden by exploiting the national security credentials of former intelligence officials," the committee said in a press release coinciding with the release of the report.

The committee through its investigations found that Blinken, then a senior Biden campaign advisor, was the impetus of a public letter in which 51 former intelligence officials stated that a story in the New York Post about Hunter Biden's laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Senior Biden administration officials then "coordinated efforts to disseminate" the public letter to members of the media in an effort to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden, the committee stated.

Related Topics

Russia CIA New York Post Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

37 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

52 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

1 hour ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

1 hour ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.