WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Senior Biden administration campaign officials conspired with the CIA to discredit allegations about Hunter Biden and portray them as "Russian disinformation," a new report from the US House Judiciary Committee stated on Wednesday.

"Evidence suggests that senior Biden campaign officials, including now Secretary of State Antony Blinken, now Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, and now Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, took active measures to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden by exploiting the national security credentials of former intelligence officials," the committee said in a press release coinciding with the release of the report.

The committee through its investigations found that Blinken, then a senior Biden campaign advisor, was the impetus of a public letter in which 51 former intelligence officials stated that a story in the New York Post about Hunter Biden's laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Senior Biden administration officials then "coordinated efforts to disseminate" the public letter to members of the media in an effort to discredit the allegations about Hunter Biden, the committee stated.