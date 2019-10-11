UrduPoint.com
House Panel Subpoenas Energy Secretary Perry As Part Of Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

House Panel Subpoenas Energy Secretary Perry as Part of Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The US House Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to compel Energy Secretary Rick Perry to hand over documents related to their impeachment inquiry, Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings said in a letter published on Thursday.

"The enclosed subpoena demands documents that are necessary for the Committees to examine this sequence of these events and the reasons behind the White House's decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression," the letter addressed to Perry said.

