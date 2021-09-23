House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that appropriates around $1 billion in funding for the replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.

The legislation, which was made separate from the larger defense budget measure simultaneously making its way through Congress, surpassed the 290 vote threshold and passed with 420 yea votes, 9 nay votes and two present votes.

A debate leading up to the vote included accusations of anti-Semitism by Republican lawmakers against their Democrats and retorts that the Republicans previously voted against aid for Israel.

It allocates $1billion to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system, which is used to shoot down incoming rockets and artillery fire.

The system was depleted in May during the outbreak of aggression between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.