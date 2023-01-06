House Republican Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker Could Include $75Bln Defense Cut - Reports

A deal being proposed by US House Republicans to rally support behind Congressman Kevin McCarthy as a speaker nominee could include a $75 billion cut in US defense spending, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) A deal being proposed by US House Republicans to rally support behind Congressman Kevin McCarthy as a speaker nominee could include a $75 billion cut in US defense spending, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The potential agreement, which House Republicans are negotiating as the lower chamber of Congress heads into its twelfth ballot to elect a speaker, could slash US defense spending by $75 billion in an effort to persuade dissenting Republicans to support McCarthy, the report said, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The deal could include a cap on spending across the US government set at 2022 levels, the report said. US defense spending in fiscal year 2022 was approximately $782 billion, and rose to about $857 billion in fiscal year 2023 - a $75 billion increase.

The proposal was raised during a Republican conference meeting on Friday, the report said. Defense hawks within the Republican Party, who have so far supported McCarthy, expressed concern about the matter, the report also said.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. A total of 21 Republican member-elects have voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of eleven ballots, with a twelfth being held Friday morning.

Member-elects are unable to be sworn into office to begin business until a speaker is elected.

The situation is the first time in a century that the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.