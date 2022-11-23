House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Says Supports Audit of Taxpayer Funding for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he supports an audit of aid provided to Ukraine by Congress using US taxpayer funds, when asked by Sputnik about a resolution introduced by Republican lawmakers last week to review the assistance.

"I support auditing every single tax Dollar spent by Congress. This is hard-working taxpayer money. We should make sure no matter where we spend money that it's audited and spent wisely," McCarthy said on Tuesday during a press conference.

Last week, House Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie introduced a resolution pursuing an audit of congressional aid to Ukraine.

If the resolution fails during the current "lame duck" session, the lawmakers said they will introduce it again during the new Congress next year, during which Republicans will have control of the lower chamber.

McCarthy is a favorite to serve as House Speaker in the new Congress. Prior to midterm elections, McCarthy said a Republican-controlled House would be less willing to write a "blank check" to Ukraine.