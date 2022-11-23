House Republican Leader McCarthy Calls on Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to Resign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy said that he is calling on US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resign amid record illegal immigration at the nation's Southern border, threatening impeachment probes if he does not step down.

"(Mayorkas') actions have produced the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history. Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas' dereliction of duty. This is why, today, I am calling on the secretary to resign. He cannot and must not remain in that position," McCarthy said on Tuesday.

House Republicans will investigate every action and failure of Mayorkas to determine whether an impeachment inquiry is warranted if he does not resign, McCarthy said.

McCarthy, speaking at the Southern border with Mexico in Texas, criticized the Biden administration's immigration and border control policy. McCarthy claimed the administration's border policy empowers cartels and terrorist organizations. The lawmaker also noted an increasing number of suicides among US border personnel.

McCarthy is a favorite to lead House Republicans as Speaker once the new Congress takes office in January. McCarthy said his colleagues will have his backing to investigate the impacts of the Biden administration's border policy.