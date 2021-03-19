UrduPoint.com
House Republican Leader Says Biden Ignoring Requests To Discuss Border Situation

President Joe Biden has not responded to Republican requests to discuss the crisis on the US southern border, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday

The migrant surge at the US-Mexico border is expected to hit a 20-year high, Homeland Security Department officials said this week, with encounters up more than 170% in February.

"I still have not received a response from him... we can't even have a meeting on the border," McCarthy told reporters.

McCarthy said he had led a delegation of Republican members of Congress to security centers on the US land border with Mexico earlier this week and found the agents there were overworked, swamped by a tidal wave of illegals attempting to enter the United States, 10 percent of whom were testing positive for COVID-19.

Commenting on the president's earlier promises to cooperate with the Republicans in Congress, McCarthy said, "I haven't seen any of that."

McCarthy said the Democrats' $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package included zero funding to help agents on the border who are spread too thin. US border authorities, he added, currently held an unprecedented 13,000 migrant children in custody and the mass influx of illegals across the US-Mexico border showed no sign of stopping.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will utilize a convention center in Dallas, Texas, to hold asylum-seeking migrant children who are arriving in overwhelming numbers at the southern border, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

