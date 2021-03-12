UrduPoint.com
House Republicans Blame Biden For Humanitarian, Public Health 'Crises' On US-Mexico Border

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) February's surge of illegal immigrants across the US border with Mexico reflects a growing crisis unleashed by President Joe Biden's elimination of existing migrant control measures, US House Homeland Security Committee ranking Republican John Katko.

"What we are witnessing of course is a Biden border crisis," Katko said, flanked by nearly two dozen Republican colleagues who took turns repeating similar criticisms of a crisis that they said the Biden administration refuses to acknowledge.

"President Biden's knee jerk reversal of productive and effective border security policy from the previous administration was a political calculation that's created humanitarian security and public health crises," Katko said.

One of Biden's first acts as president was to halt construction of a border wall, cancel agreements with Mexico and Central American nations to restrict northward migration and resume releasing detained migrants into the United States pending a future court hearing.

"Thousands of unaccompanied children, many of them not even tested for Covid, are being released into the communities," Congresswoman Debby Lesko said.

The Biden administration refuses to acknowledge that a crisis exists, and the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency continues to withhold data, such as the number of unaccompanied children in CPB custody.

That CPB apprehended an average of 435 migrant children per day during the previous three weeks and now has 3,400 children in custody and about 2,800 children were awaiting placement in shelters suitable for minors, according to media reports.

