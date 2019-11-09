UrduPoint.com
House Republicans Move Congressman Jordan To Intelligence Panel For Impeachment Hearings

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

House Republicans Move Congressman Jordan to Intelligence Panel for Impeachment Hearings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Republican Congressman Jim Jordan will be on the dais to defend President Donald Trump in televised impeachment hearings next week, due to a move announced by House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement on Friday.

"I am appointing Jim Jordan to the Intelligence Committee - which has now become the Impeachment Committee - where he will continue fighting for fairness and truth," McCarthy said via Twitter.

Jordan, as the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, has been in the room for most closed-door depositions. However, only members of the Intelligence Committee will be on the dais to question witnesses for publicly televised hearings on Wednesday and Friday next week.

Jordan's move will ensure more accountability and transparency in what has become a "sham process," when current and former Trump administration officials testify, McCarthy said.

Democrats claim Trump sought a Ukraine probe of former Vice President Joe Biden's role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, who was investigating an energy company that employed Joe Biden's son Hunter in a quid pro quo exchange for $1 billion in US military aid.

The impeachment probe is based on Democrat allegations that Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for $400 million in US military aid.

Jordan has been one of the strongest defenders of Trump, claiming that the president has done nothing wrong.

