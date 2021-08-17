House Republicans Press Biden For Plan to Keep US Safe From Afghan-Based Terrorists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) House Republicans, fearing that the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan will allow terrorists to once again plan attacks on the United States, demanded that President Joe Biden disclose a US strategy to prevent another September 11 attack, House Armed Services Committee ranking Republican Mike Rogers said on Tuesday.

"Al Qaeda [banned in Russia] used Afghanistan to plot and execute the 9/11 attacks and other acts of terrorism. You cannot let this happen again. As such, we request that you immediately provide Congress with your plan to prevent terror groups from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to recruit and train the next generation of terrorists," a letter from committee Republicans and released by Rogers said.

Al Qaeda planned the September 11 attacks and began training the terrorists responsible from a sanctuary in Afghanistan provided by the Taliban prior to the terror group's ouster in a 2001 US invasion. The Taliban regained power over the weekend during an exit by American forces.

The letter also blamed Biden for the chaos now engulfing Afghanistan due to a failure to plan for the withdrawal, claiming the "security and humanitarian crisis now unfolding in Afghanistan could have been avoided if you had done any planning."

In recent days, thousands of Afghans have stormed the airport in Kabul seeking seats on evacuation flights following President Ashraf Ghani's flight from the country and an evacuation of the American Embassy.