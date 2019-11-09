UrduPoint.com
House Republicans Request Biden Jr. Testify In Public Impeachment Hearing

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have requested that Hunter Biden, son of Former US Vice President Joe Biden, testify in the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald, according to a document made public Saturday

As outlined in a letter to chairman of the committee Adam Schiff, penned by Republican California Representative Devin Nunes, Hunter Biden and Burisma leadership are on the wish list for witnesses to testify as part of the hearings.

Ukrainian oil firm Burisma and former board member Hunter Biden are central in an impeachment inquiry into Trump for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate possible corruption of his political rival's son.

A whistleblower complaint in September brought into attention a telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump asked for a "favor." It later became known that Trump withheld military aid of up to $400 million.

House Democrats soon thereafter launched an impeachment inquiry on ground of abuse of presidential powers and soliciting a foreign power to interfere in US elections by digging up dirt on a political opponent.

The impeachment inquiry is set to begin public hearings of witnesses next week, a divisive move which Republicans have deemed an attempt to sway public opinion against the US president.

Through this letter, Republican members on the House Intelligence Committee, a minority led by Nunes, have put forward a list of witnesses they believe would absolve Trump of blame. Joining Biden Jr. and Burisma leadership on the list are the anonymous whistleblower, former US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker and a slew of Democratic insiders.

Trump denies claims of attempting to strong arm Zelenskyy via telephone conversation to, claiming that the phone call was "perfect."

