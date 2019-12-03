House Republicans See 'No Direct Evidence' of Trump-Giuliani Scheme - Impeachment Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) There is no direct evidence to support Democratic Party allegations that President Donald Trump through his attorney Rudy Giuliani illegally pressured Kiev to probe the president's rivals, Republicans on the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees said in an impeachment defense report.

"The Democrats... tell a story of an illicit pressure campaign run by President Trump through his personal attorney, Mayor Giuliani, to coerce Ukraine to investigate the President's political rival by withholding a meeting and security assistance," the 123-page report said on Monday. "There is, however, no direct, firsthand evidence of any such scheme."

The Democrats, the report added, are alleging guilt based on hearsay and speculation reflected in the anonymous whistleblower complaint that sparked this inquiry.

The Republicans released their report ahead of one from the Democrats expected to make the case for impeaching Trump after holding two weeks of hearings in front of the House Intelligence Committee. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold its first public hearing on the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.

Trump has refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by House Democrats who are investigating his alleged abuse of power after pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals - former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterized the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.