House Republicans Threaten Consequences If Senate Counterparts Pass $1.7Trln Omnibus

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 10:50 PM

House Republicans, including leader Kevin McCarthy, are threatening to hold up the legislative initiatives of their Senate counterparts next session if they vote to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill released Tuesday

On Monday, House Republicans including Congressmen Chip Roy, Andy Biggs and Matt Rosendale sent a letter to Senate Republicans warning that they will oppose even the smallest legislative and policy efforts of senators who vote to pass an omnibus. Republicans will take control of the House next session, with McCarthy slated to become House Speaker.

"When I'm Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2 trillion monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people," McCarthy said on Tuesday via Twitter, sharing a copy of the lawmakers' letter.

Early Tuesday morning, members of Congress agreed to the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending proposal, with a passage vote expected sometime this week. The government will shut down if the omnibus or a continuing resolution are not passed by Friday.

