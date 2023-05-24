UrduPoint.com

House Republicans Tie US Fentanyl Crisis To Southern Border Situation, China

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Republican members of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday tied the United States' fentanyl crisis to the situation at the US-Mexico border and the purported inaction of the Chinese government.

On Thursday, the House will bring to the floor legislation to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances in schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, which subjects it to more stringent regulatory control and criminal penalties, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said during a press conference.

"It's also an issue, fentanyl in our country, that President Biden should be confronting right now. He can do it on his own just by securing the southern border and stopping the drug cartels from being able to have operational control to bring this deadly drug into our country," Scalise said.

The legislation, dubbed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act (HALT Act), also guarantees law enforcement has resources to address the fentanyl crisis, Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

Scalise spoke at the press conference alongside members of the Republican Doctors Caucus, who characterized fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction and pinned responsibility on China for alleged inaction regarding the shipment of precursor chemicals for the production of the drug by cartels.

The House Select Committee on China will release a report on Wednesday with recommendations on legislation for other panels to pursue, including legislation related to fentanyl, Scalise added.

