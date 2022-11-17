(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) With Republicans regaining control of the House in the midterm elections, the House Oversight Committee will lead an investigation next year into US President Joe Biden, whom committee chair Rep. James Comer alleges was deeply involved in his son Hunter's international business deals and may have been compromised by foreign governments.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family's international business schemes," Comer said Wednesday at a press conference. "National security interests require the committee conduct an investigation and we will pursue all avenues, avenues that have long been ignored."

Comer added that committee Republicans had "uncovered evidence of Federal crimes committed by and to the benefit of members of the president's family." He alleged that the business schemes were mostly based on influence peddling with people closely tied to foreign governments, like those of China and Russia.

He also claimed that the Biden family, with the president's participation, "swindled investors of hundreds of thousands of Dollars," and that some schemes involved human trafficking.

However, Comer did not produce any evidence of his claims other than a map and an e-mail magnified as exhibits, which he said pointed to an LNG deal arranged by the Bidens with a Chinese business. He claimed that the committee's evidence came from "multiple whistleblowers," Hunter Biden's laptop, and other documents. Comer also alleged that the Biden family had accumulated more than 150 suspicious activity reports with the Treasury Department, and he was in possession of two of them.

Comer said that his committee's investigation would focus on the president and his banking records, but did not clarify how he would be able to compel Biden to produce such records.

Rep. Jim Jordan will also lead a judiciary committee investigation into the Department of Justice, which he said had become heavily politicized. He claimed than more than 14 agents had come forward as whistleblowers.