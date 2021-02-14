UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Speaker Pelosi Speaks Against Censuring Trump Calling It 'Slap On The Wrist'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

House Speaker Pelosi Speaks Against Censuring Trump Calling It 'Slap on The Wrist'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after former US President Donald Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 Senate vote that she was against the possibility of censuring Trump in the Senate.

"We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose, we don't censure people for inciting insurrection," Pelosi said at a Saturday press conference, calling censure "a slap on the wrist."

"Censure is a slap in the face of the Constitution that lets everybody off the hook," Pelosi said.

She said that the House was going to investigate everything regarding the January 6 events at the Capitol, to ensure that such events never happen in the US again.

In the final tally on Saturday, 57 US senators endorsed and 43 rejected a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote of at least 67 out of 100 Senators.

In a statement after the vote, Trump said the impeachment trial was "another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."

Pelosi said in a statement after the Senate vote that it was "so pathetic that [minority leader] Senator [Mitch] McConnell kept the Senate shut down so that the Senate could not receive the Article of Impeachment and has used that as his excuse for not voting to convict Donald Trump."

Related Topics

Attack Senate Vote Trump Nancy January

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

3 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

3 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

3 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

3 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

3 hours ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.