House Speaker Pelosi Speaks Against Censuring Trump Calling It 'Slap on The Wrist'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after former US President Donald Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 Senate vote that she was against the possibility of censuring Trump in the Senate.

"We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose, we don't censure people for inciting insurrection," Pelosi said at a Saturday press conference, calling censure "a slap on the wrist."

"Censure is a slap in the face of the Constitution that lets everybody off the hook," Pelosi said.

She said that the House was going to investigate everything regarding the January 6 events at the Capitol, to ensure that such events never happen in the US again.

In the final tally on Saturday, 57 US senators endorsed and 43 rejected a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote of at least 67 out of 100 Senators.

In a statement after the vote, Trump said the impeachment trial was "another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."

Pelosi said in a statement after the Senate vote that it was "so pathetic that [minority leader] Senator [Mitch] McConnell kept the Senate shut down so that the Senate could not receive the Article of Impeachment and has used that as his excuse for not voting to convict Donald Trump."