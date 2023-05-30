House Speaker Threatens to Hold FBI Chief Contempt of Congress If Misses Subpoena Deadline

UrduPoint.com

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said he is prepared to move contempt charges in Congress if FBI Director Christopher Wray does not meet a deadline to provide records related to a Biden probe

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Wray, requesting a document that allegedly contains information about an alleged scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

"If he misses the deadline today, I am prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him.

We have jurisdiction over this," McCarthy told Fox news in an interview. "If he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law."

Comer's subpoena asked Wray to provide the requested document by May 30.

McCarthy said lawmakers have a right to review the document, adding that he personally called Wray and told him to send the document by the deadline.

