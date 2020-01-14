UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House To Vote Wednesday To Send Trump Impeachment To Senate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:04 PM

The US House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for the president's trial for abuse of power, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced

"The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial," she said in a statement Tuesday.

"The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, January 15. The president and the senators will be held accountable."

More Stories From World

