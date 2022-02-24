UrduPoint.com

House Under Construction Collapses In Baku Leaving People Under Rubble - Prosecution

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

House Under Construction Collapses in Baku Leaving People Under Rubble - Prosecution

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A house under construction collapsed in the Narimanov district of Baku on Thursday, resulting in several injured, the country's prosecutor general's office told Sputnik.

"The prosecutor's office is on site, and the investigation is underway, as well as the inspection of the territory.

According to preliminary data, several people were injured as a result of the collapse. The public will be provided with additional information," the office said.

Some people are still under the rubble, according to Azerbaijani media.

Related Topics

Injured Baku SITE Media

Recent Stories

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

1 minute ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 minute ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

1 minute ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

1 minute ago
 Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>