House Under Construction Collapses in Baku Leaving People Under Rubble - Prosecution

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A house under construction collapsed in the Narimanov district of Baku on Thursday, resulting in several injured, the country's prosecutor general's office told Sputnik.

"The prosecutor's office is on site, and the investigation is underway, as well as the inspection of the territory.

According to preliminary data, several people were injured as a result of the collapse. The public will be provided with additional information," the office said.

Some people are still under the rubble, according to Azerbaijani media.