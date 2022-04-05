UrduPoint.com

Household Savings Rate In Eurozone Approaches Pre-Pandemic Figures - Eurostat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Eurozone households saved 13.3% of their disposable income in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating a slow but steady return to the pre-pandemic level, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Eurozone households saved 13.3% of their disposable income in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating a slow but steady return to the pre-pandemic level, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday.

"The household savings rate in the euro area was at 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 (compared with 15.

0% in the third quarter of 2021), approaching the values observed right before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak," Eurostat said.

The statistics agency cited increasing consumption (+0.5%) and decreasing gross disposable income (-1.4%) as reasons for this gradual return to the norm. The highest household savings rate coincided with the height of the pandemic; in the second quarter of 2020 household saving rate was 25.2%.

Meanwhile, household investment in eurozone rate rose to 9.9%, the highest value since the first quarter of 2009, according to Eurostat.

