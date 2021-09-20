UrduPoint.com

Houses 'destroyed' By Canary Islands Volcano: Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:49 PM

Several houses have been destroyed by a volcano in Spain's Canary Islands, authorities said Monday, after it forced some 5,000 people from their homes

Several houses have been destroyed by a volcano in Spain's Canary Islands, authorities said Monday, after it forced some 5,000 people from their homes.

"A number of houses have been destroyed", a regional government spokeswoman told AFP, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew ash and lava in the south of La Palma island.

