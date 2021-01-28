UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing For Southern Lao Flood Victims To Be Complete In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:32 PM

Housing for southern Lao flood victims to be complete in 2021

Some 496 of 700 planned new homes have been completed for flood victims in southern Laos' Attapeu province, and will be ready for residents in 2021

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Some 496 of 700 planned new homes have been completed for flood victims in southern Laos' Attapeu province, and will be ready for residents in 2021.

According to daily Vientiane Times, 496 new homes have now been built for victims of the flood caused by the collapse of dam at the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower plant in 2018.

The project plans to complete a total of 700 houses commenced in July 2020, valued at over 24 million U.S. Dollars, and 496 homes have been constructed with 440 homes ready for use by May. Another 56 homes will be ready within this year.

"We will start to build the remaining 204 houses after all issues have been resolved. We are now still engaging in mediation with villagers on the house style, location and other factors," said Director of Vanseng Construction Development Co., Ltd, Vanseng Sisongkham.

An under-construction saddle dam of the Xe-pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project, collapsed on July 23 in 2018, unleashing a large amount of water into 13 villages of Sanamxay district (some 560 km southeast of the Lao capital Vientiane), leaving dozens killed and missing.

Related Topics

Flood Water Dam Vientiane Laos May July 2018 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Zara Noor Abbas gets lovely response from Indian a ..

21 minutes ago

Two killed in separate accidents in Kasur

4 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say their Covid vaccine works agai ..

7 minutes ago

Singapore launches new self-driving bus trial

7 minutes ago

EasyJet says quarterly revenues slump almost 90% o ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 3 new border cases of COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.