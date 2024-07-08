- Home
Housing Minister Discusses Enhancing Cooperation Opportunities With Chinese Ambassador To The Kingdom
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail received the Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Chang Hua, on Monday the ministry headquarters in Riyadh
Officials from both sides were present. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations across various fields and discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation and partnership in the municipal and housing sectors.
Al-Hogail emphasized the ministry’s commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships between the Kingdom and China in real estate development, contracting, and municipal services sectors.
He also expressed his aspiration to strengthen and develop the partnership between the two countries in the municipal sector in the coming period, including the formation of a joint working team to enhance ways of cooperation.
The Chinese Ambassador expressed his pride in the historical and fruitful diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and China, emphasizing his country's interest in developing commercial and investment relations with the Kingdom and creating joint opportunities in the infrastructure and contracting sectors.
He also praised the productive outcomes of Al-Hogail’s visit to China at the end of last April.
