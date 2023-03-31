UrduPoint.com

Housing Prices In UK Show Biggest Annual Fall Since 2009 Crisis - Building Society

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Housing Prices in UK Show Biggest Annual Fall Since 2009 Crisis - Building Society

Housing in the United Kingdom is getting cheaper at a record pace for the seventh consecutive month, with March prices falling by 3.1% year-on-year the largest annual decline since the 2009 financial crisis, the UK Nationwide Building Society said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Housing in the United Kingdom is getting cheaper at a record pace for the seventh consecutive month, with March prices falling by 3.1% year-on-year the largest annual decline since the 2009 financial crisis, the UK Nationwide Building Society said on Friday.

"March saw a further decline in annual house price growth, with prices down 3.1% compared with the same month last year. March also saw a further monthly price fall (-0.8%) - the seventh in a row - which leaves prices 4.6% below their August peak," Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, was quoted as saying in the institution's report.

The average cost of residential property in the country was down to 257,000 Pounds ($318,130) per lot, the Nationwide Building Society said, adding that the decrease in prices had been registered in all UK regions, with the largest slowdown reported in Scotland.

"Scotland remained the weakest performing region with prices down 3.1% compared with a year ago, a sharp slowing from the 3.3% year-on-year increase the previous quarter," the report read.

Gardner believes that it might take some time for the UK market to regain much momentum since "consumer confidence remains weak and household budgets remain under pressure from high inflation."

Related Topics

Same Price United Kingdom March August Market All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Eurozone and US inflation slow, bringing respite t ..

Eurozone and US inflation slow, bringing respite to policymakers

1 minute ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formati ..

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formation of full court bench to hear ..

11 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Tox ..

US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Discharge in Ohio Derailmen ..

11 minutes ago
 Nation will no longer accept "one-man show", says ..

Nation will no longer accept "one-man show", says Atta Tarar

1 minute ago
 Prime Ministers of Several Eastern EU States Urge ..

Prime Ministers of Several Eastern EU States Urge Bloc to Limit Ukrainian Grain ..

1 minute ago
 Court issues show cause notice to police in murder ..

Court issues show cause notice to police in murder case

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.