Housing Prices in UK Show Biggest Annual Fall Since 2009 Crisis - Building Society

Housing in the United Kingdom is getting cheaper at a record pace for the seventh consecutive month, with March prices falling by 3.1% year-on-year the largest annual decline since the 2009 financial crisis, the UK Nationwide Building Society said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Housing in the United Kingdom is getting cheaper at a record pace for the seventh consecutive month, with March prices falling by 3.1% year-on-year the largest annual decline since the 2009 financial crisis, the UK Nationwide Building Society said on Friday.

"March saw a further decline in annual house price growth, with prices down 3.1% compared with the same month last year. March also saw a further monthly price fall (-0.8%) - the seventh in a row - which leaves prices 4.6% below their August peak," Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, was quoted as saying in the institution's report.

The average cost of residential property in the country was down to 257,000 Pounds ($318,130) per lot, the Nationwide Building Society said, adding that the decrease in prices had been registered in all UK regions, with the largest slowdown reported in Scotland.

"Scotland remained the weakest performing region with prices down 3.1% compared with a year ago, a sharp slowing from the 3.3% year-on-year increase the previous quarter," the report read.

Gardner believes that it might take some time for the UK market to regain much momentum since "consumer confidence remains weak and household budgets remain under pressure from high inflation."