Houston Democrat Mayor Cancels Republican Texas Convention Due to Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The state convention of Texas Republicans that was to be held in Houston next week has been canceled due to concerns about the increasing numbers of infections with the novel coronavirus, city mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, announced.

"Today, I instructed the Houston First Corporation to exercise its right contractually in canceling the State's Republican Convention that was set to take place next week at GRB [George R. Brown Convention Center]," Turner said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Turner said the risks of spreading the novel coronavirus among the delegates to the convention would have been much greater in a closed building than among public protests in the open air.

"It is one thing to be talking about an indoor convention where people are in close proximity with each other for a substantial amount of time rather than walking outside in a protest. When people are marching and protesting, no one is making lunch/dinner, cleaning up behind them," Turner said in a second Twitter message.

Turner said public health considerations were the key factor in his decision, according to US media reports.