UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houston Democrat Mayor Cancels Republican Texas Convention Due To Coronavirus - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

Houston Democrat Mayor Cancels Republican Texas Convention Due to Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The state convention of Texas Republicans that was to be held in Houston next week has been canceled due to concerns about the increasing numbers of infections with the novel coronavirus, city mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, announced.

"Today, I instructed the Houston First Corporation to exercise its right contractually in canceling the State's Republican Convention that was set to take place next week at GRB [George R. Brown Convention Center]," Turner said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Turner said the risks of spreading the novel coronavirus among the delegates to the convention would have been much greater in a closed building than among public protests in the open air.

"It is one thing to be talking about an indoor convention where people are in close proximity with each other for a substantial amount of time rather than walking outside in a protest. When people are marching and protesting, no one is making lunch/dinner, cleaning up behind them," Turner said in a second Twitter message.

Turner said public health considerations were the key factor in his decision, according to US media reports.

Related Topics

Protest Twitter Houston Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

2 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

4 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

2 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

2 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

4 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.