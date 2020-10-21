UrduPoint.com
Houston Police Officer Killed On Duty, Another Hospitalized - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A Houston police officer was killed in the line of duty and another officer was wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Sergeant Harold Preston has died, and Officer Courtney Waller remains in the hospital with injuries," the statement said.

Abbott said the state is ready to assist in the investigation and to bring the suspect to justice.

US media reported that the suspect Elmer Manzano is in custody and was hospitalized with minor injuries from the shooting that are not life-threatening.

