Houston Police Say Arrested Man for Throwing Beer Can at US Senator Ted Cruz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Houston Police Department (HPD) issued a statement that it has arrested a man for throwing a beer can at US Senator Ted Cruz during a World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros baseball team.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade.

A male, 33, threw a beer can at US Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float," the department said on Monday via Twitter. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident."

The HPD said the can struck Cruz in the area of his chest and neck, but the senator did not require medical attention.

The suspect, whose identity will be released when her is formally charged, faces assault charges, the HPD added.

On Saturday, the Houston Astros won the Major League Baseball World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies.