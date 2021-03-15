Houthi Airstrike in Yemen Kills 5 Servicemen, Injures 14 Others - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least five military personnel of the Yemeni army were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of an airstrike launched by the Houthi rebels in the country's southwest on Sunday, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile targeting a school in Taiz province's Al Ma'afer district, which houses an internationally recognized government.

The rebels did not comment on the incident.

Yemen has been engulfed in an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since August 2014. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.