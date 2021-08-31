UrduPoint.com

Houthi Attack On Abha Airport Leaves Eight People Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Houthi Attack on Abha Airport Leaves Eight People Injured - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) At least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Asir Region, the Saudi-based Al Ekhbariya tv channel reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition said as cited by Al Ekhbariya that its forces intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward Abha International Airport on Tuesday morning. The attack left eight people injured, the coalition said.

On Sunday, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik that at least 22 Yemeni soldiers were killed in a Houthi drone attack on the Al Anad Air training base, while 50 others were injured.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Firing Attack World United Nations Yemen Saudi Abha Saudi Arabia Sunday 2015 TV Government Airport

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

1 minute ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

2 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: ..

Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on de ..

DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on deceased quota

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.