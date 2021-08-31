Houthi Attack on Abha Airport Leaves Eight People Injured - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) At least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia's Asir Region, the Saudi-based Al Ekhbariya tv channel reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition said as cited by Al Ekhbariya that its forces intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward Abha International Airport on Tuesday morning. The attack left eight people injured, the coalition said.

On Sunday, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik that at least 22 Yemeni soldiers were killed in a Houthi drone attack on the Al Anad Air training base, while 50 others were injured.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.