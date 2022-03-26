UrduPoint.com

Houthi Attacks Threaten Regional Security, Supplies Of Energy Sources - Arab League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Houthi Attacks Threaten Regional Security, Supplies of Energy Sources - Arab League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia undermine regional security and threaten supplies of energy sources, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary general of the Arab League, said in a statement on Saturday.

An oil distribution station in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, as well as civil facilities in several Saudi Arabian cities were attacked on Friday. Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for these attacks.

"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly condemned Friday's attacks by the Houthis on oil facilities and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, saying that the movement's continued launch of booby-trapped drones to the southern part of the kingdom is a serious act of terrorism that poses a strong threat to regional security and energy supplies at times when the world economy is undergoing difficulties," the secretary general said.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at objects in Saudi territory.

