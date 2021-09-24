(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Houthis are not being cooperative on the Safer oil tanker which could be their first step in showing that they can respect their obligations, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak told Sputnik.

"They are not cooperating in Safer tanker.

This is one of those issues where the international community, where Russia, where everyone concerned about the environment, about the globe, can apply pressure," Mubarak said. "I mean Safer is a test, if Houthis behave and change their behavior in Safer, I think that will send a positive message to the entire world that Houthis can respect their obligations."