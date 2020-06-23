UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Against Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:16 PM

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Against Saudi Arabia

The Houthi Islamic movement, which operates in Yemen, said on Tuesday that it had conducted a massive military operation against Saudi Arabia

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Houthi Islamic movement, which operates in Yemen, said on Tuesday that it had conducted a massive military operation against Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led military coalition, involved in the Yemeni civil war, said it had intercepted explosives-laden drones launched from Yemen against Saudi civilian targets.

"Soon, we will share the specifics of the full-scale operation that our armed forces have conducted in Saudi Arabia's rear," a movement spokesperson told Al Masirah tv channel.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia March 2015 TV From Government Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

19 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

3 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

4 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

4 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.