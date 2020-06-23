Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Against Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

The Houthi Islamic movement, which operates in Yemen, said on Tuesday that it had conducted a massive military operation against Saudi Arabia

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Houthi Islamic movement, which operates in Yemen, said on Tuesday that it had conducted a massive military operation against Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led military coalition, involved in the Yemeni civil war, said it had intercepted explosives-laden drones launched from Yemen against Saudi civilian targets.

"Soon, we will share the specifics of the full-scale operation that our armed forces have conducted in Saudi Arabia's rear," a movement spokesperson told Al Masirah tv channel.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.