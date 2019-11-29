UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Forces Shoot Down Saudi Helicopter - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:05 PM

Houthi Forces Shoot Down Saudi Helicopter - Spokesman

The members of the Houthi movement, operating in Yemen, have shot down a Saudi helicopter near the border with Saudi Arabia, Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesman, said on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The members of the Houthi movement, operating in Yemen, have shot down a Saudi helicopter near the border with Saudi Arabia, Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesman, said on Friday.

The incident is said to have occurred near the border with the Saudi region of Asir, which borders the northern part of Yemen.

"Yemeni air defenses have been able, thanks to God, to shoot down a Saudi Apache aircraft with a new surface-to-air missile, which we will reveal later," Sarea said in a statement, as quoted by Yemeni Almasirah media network.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia March Border 2015 God Media Government

Recent Stories

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

48 seconds ago

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET conducted i ..

52 seconds ago

DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR B ..

53 seconds ago

GB Govt to install solar street lights in all dist ..

55 seconds ago

Intermittent snowfall makes life difficult in Asto ..

6 minutes ago

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.