Houthi Missile Attack Leaves Nearly 30 Dead, Injured - Yemeni Information Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Nearly 30 civilians were killed and injured in an air strike carried out by the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni province of Marib, Yemen's Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said on Monday.

"Twenty-nine civilians died and were injured including women and children," Al-Eryani tweeted.

The rebels fired two ballistic missiles on residential quarters in the southern Juba district, hitting a mosque and a religious center too, the minister from the official Saudi-backed government said.

Yemen has been gripped by the conflict between the government forces and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni army in Marib to gain control over the provincial, which is also a political, military, and economic center.