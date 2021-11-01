UrduPoint.com

Houthi Missile Attack Leaves Nearly 30 Dead, Injured - Yemeni Information Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:36 PM

Houthi Missile Attack Leaves Nearly 30 Dead, Injured - Yemeni Information Minister

Nearly 30 civilians were killed and injured in an air strike carried out by the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni province of Marib, Yemen's Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Nearly 30 civilians were killed and injured in an air strike carried out by the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni province of Marib, Yemen's Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said on Monday.

"Twenty-nine civilians died and were injured including women and children," Al-Eryani tweeted.

The rebels fired two ballistic missiles on residential quarters in the southern Juba district, hitting a mosque and a religious center too, the minister from the official Saudi-backed government said.

Yemen has been gripped by the conflict between the government forces and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni army in Marib to gain control over the provincial, which is also a political, military, and economic center.

Related Topics

Injured Army Yemen Died Juba Marib February Women 2020 Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

Man killed, another injured in road accident

Man killed, another injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in North ..

New Zealand relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in North Island

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.274 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.274 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 China Applies to Join the Digital Economy Partners ..

China Applies to Join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

2 minutes ago
 Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year rec ..

Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year record from the Punjab govt

13 minutes ago
 Rs 370 bln development projects being carried out ..

Rs 370 bln development projects being carried out in GB: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.