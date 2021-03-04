UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Movement Refutes Reports On Its Direct Talks With US In Oman - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Houthi Movement Refutes Reports on Its Direct Talks With US in Oman - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Yemen's Houthi rebels have not engaged in direct negotiations with the US, with all contacts between the sides held through Oman's mediation, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdessalam told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, news agencies reported that the representatives of the Houthi movement have conducted direct negotiations with senior US officials in Oman on February 26.

"The contact was only through our Omani brothers. There was no direct contact. We have informed them [Omanis] of our position regarding the settlement of the conflict in Yemen. In case of an attack and blockade, we will respond to this with full force. Therefore, if they [the US] want to settle the conflict, they should stop violence and lift the blockade," Abdessalam said, stressing that the US "was at the head of aggression against Yemen.

"

The spokesman added that the Houthi movement demanded that the war was stopped throughout Yemen, not only in some regions of the country, and the air, naval and land blockade on Yemen was lifted.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of Hadi. Recently, the Houthi movement has stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Attack Yemen Oman Saudi Arabia February 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

1 hour ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

1 hour ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

1 hour ago

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed

1 hour ago

Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.