UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Rebels Allow UN Mission To Assess Decaying Tanker In Yemen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:56 PM

Houthi Rebels Allow UN Mission to Assess Decaying Tanker in Yemen - Spokesman

The United Nations has received official approval from the Houthi rebel movement to send a technical mission to the decaying Safer oil tanker, moored off the Yemeni coast for over five years and threatening a catastrophic oil spill in case of its collapse, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Nations has received official approval from the Houthi rebel movement to send a technical mission to the decaying Safer oil tanker, moored off the Yemeni coast for over five years and threatening a catastrophic oil spill in case of its collapse, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have now received an official letter from Ansarallah [Houthi] authorities on Saturday, indicating their approval for the UN proposals for the planned expert mission," Dujarric said.

"The objective of the UN-led expert mission is to assess the vessel and undertake initial maintenance, as well as to formulate recommendations on what further action is required to neutralize the risk of an oil spill."

Dujarric said that the United Nations will now immediately start planning the deployment of the mission. Meanwhile, the Houthi authorities assured they would facilitate the UN experts' fastest deployment to the tanker anchored in the Red Sea.

Related Topics

United Nations Oil From

Recent Stories

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win: governo ..

1 second ago

New York City's first and only Black mayor dies at ..

2 seconds ago

Ali urges opposition to avoid public gatherings am ..

4 seconds ago

Afghan Conference Participants Pledge Over $3Bln i ..

5 minutes ago

Five People Killed, 7 Injured in Blast in Southwes ..

5 minutes ago

From a free coffee to a virus test, Naples helps i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.