Houthi Rebels Allow UN Mission to Assess Decaying Tanker in Yemen - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Nations has received official approval from the Houthi rebel movement to send a technical mission to the decaying Safer oil tanker, moored off the Yemeni coast for over five years and threatening a catastrophic oil spill in case of its collapse, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have now received an official letter from Ansarallah [Houthi] authorities on Saturday, indicating their approval for the UN proposals for the planned expert mission," Dujarric said.

"The objective of the UN-led expert mission is to assess the vessel and undertake initial maintenance, as well as to formulate recommendations on what further action is required to neutralize the risk of an oil spill."

Dujarric said that the United Nations will now immediately start planning the deployment of the mission. Meanwhile, the Houthi authorities assured they would facilitate the UN experts' fastest deployment to the tanker anchored in the Red Sea.