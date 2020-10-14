Houthi Rebels Blame Yemeni Government for Obstructing Prisoner-Swap Deal

The chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs linked to the Shia rebel Houthi movement, Abdelqader Hassan Al-Mortada, early on Wednesday accused the legitimate Yemeni authorities of an attempt to disrupt the implementation of a prisoner-swap deal, which the warring sides agreed upon in late September

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs linked to the Shia rebel Houthi movement, Abdelqader Hassan Al-Mortada, early on Wednesday accused the legitimate Yemeni authorities of an attempt to disrupt the implementation of a prisoner-swap deal, which the warring sides agreed upon in late September.

In a joint statement issued on September 27, UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) revealed that Yemen's central government and Houthi rebels had reached a consensus on the exchange of 1,081 prisoners after week-long talks in Switzerland. The exchange was part of the Prisoners' Exchange Agreement, which was reached during the 2018 Stockholm peace talks. The swap was scheduled to start on October 15 under the auspices of the UN and the ICRC.

"Until now, another side [the Yemeni government and its ally, the Saudi-led coalition] is not prepared to implement the deal. Every now and then, they impede [the deal implementation] and make up excuses to thwart it," al-Mortada wrote on Twitter.

The Houthi official has called on the United Nations to "put an end to this stubbornness and absurdity" in regard to the issue.

Among the 1,081 detainees slated for release, 681 are from the government side and 400 from the Houthi movement, including 15 Saudi servicemen and four Sudanese nationals.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. The situation became complicated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 and began carrying out hostilities against Houthis in its support for Yemen's legitimate authorities.

In December 2018, the belligerents signed a UN-sponsored peace accord in Sweden to ease tensions in the war-torn nation, under which the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah including the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.