Houthi Rebels Claim Strikes on Saudi Arabian Cities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthi rebels said Sunday that the group targeted Riyadh and several southern Saudi cities with drones and rockets overnight, Houthi media reported.

The spokesman was quoted as saying by the Almasirah news channel that Saturday night attacks aimed at "sensitive sites" in the capital as well as at military and economic targets in Jazan, Najran and Asir.

The attacks were launched in retaliation for air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition on Houthi positions in Yemen's capital Sana and areas close to the southern Saudi border.

Cross-border violence comes despite a call by the UN chief on Thursday to cease fire amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The internationally recognized Yemeni government and its Saudi supporters reportedly backed the proposal as did the Houthis.